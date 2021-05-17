We may not be able to travel to France right now but grabbing food at this new spot might just trick you into believing it’s from a quaint cafe in Paris.
World-renowned French bakery PAUL has just opened a location in Vancouver.
Right in the heart of the downtown core, the new eatery has opened up shop on the bustling Robson Street. It’s a pretty big deal especially considering this is the brand’s very first location in Canada.
There were massive line-ups to get a taste throughout its opening weekend and it’s totally worth the hype.
PAUL has been around for more than 130 years, so it knows a thing or two about making authentic French pastries, bread, macarons, sandwiches and more.
It also has more than 600 shops across the globe.
PAUL in Vancouver
Where: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver
