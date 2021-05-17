We may not be able to travel to France right now but grabbing food at this new spot might just trick you into believing it’s from a quaint cafe in Paris.

World-renowned French bakery PAUL has just opened a location in Vancouver.

Right in the heart of the downtown core, the new eatery has opened up shop on the bustling Robson Street. It’s a pretty big deal especially considering this is the brand’s very first location in Canada.

