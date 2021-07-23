Vancouver’s New Pasta Boutique + Italian Specialty Grocery Store Is Now Open

Craving a taste of Italy? Luckily, a new specialty grocery store just arrived in Vancouver and it features all things Italian.

La Bottega Di Mangia finally opens on Saturday, July 24 at 1155 Pacific Blvd in the heart of the bustling Yaletown neighbourhood.

The pasta boutique offers some of the most authentic high-quality Italian ingredients and products you can find in Vancouver.

The vision is all thanks to the people behind popular Italian eatery Mangia Cucina and Bar, which is located at 2211 Manitoba Street in Mount Pleasant.

They sell artisanal handmade pasta and sauces all made in-house. As well as salumi (meats), formaggi (cheese), and other fine Italian goods. There will be hot, prepared meals as well as specialty Italian ingredients to take home and add to your own home cooked meals.

La Bottega Di Mangia

When: Grand Opening July 24, 2021

Where: 1155 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 11 am – 9 pm

