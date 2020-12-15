Jupiter & Saturn Will Create First Visible “Christmas Star” In 800 Years

Sky watchers are in for a celestial treat this month as Jupiter and Saturn will appear the closest they’ve been in centuries.

The rare event will create the first visible ‘Christmas star’ in nearly 800 years.

The two planets will inch closer together nightly throughout December before becoming just a tenth of a degree apart on Dec. 21st.

“This means the two planets and their moons will be visible in the same field of view through binoculars or a small telescope,” said NASA.

Saturn will even be as close to Jupiter as some of Jupiter’s moons, creating what scientists call a “great conjunction.”

The phenomenon is also commonly referred to as being a Christmas star. And while this happens every 20 years as the orbits of Earth, Jupiter and Saturn periodically align—this will be the closest they’ve been while also being visible from earth, since 1226.

NASA scientists predict after this month’s display—Jupiter and Saturn will not appear as close until 2080.

