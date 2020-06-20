Thousands Of Protestors Unite For Anti-Racism March Through Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Thousands of people united and marched through downtown Vancouver this evening to protest anti-racism.

Today marks Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day in the United States to commemorate the freeing of slaves in 1865.

“Though Canadian, we cannot ignore the direct ties that many of our citizens have with our neighbouring Americans below; this makes the celebration of Juneteenth just as important for us as it is for them,” stated the event organizer.

In honour of Juneteenth, Black Vancouver organized the freedom march which attracted thousands of people to its starting point at Jack Poole Plaza. Anti-racism demonstrators eventually moved south on Thurlow Street, turned right onto Pacific Street, and concluded at Sunset Beach Park.

During the march, people could be heard chanting “George Floyd”, and “I can’t breathe.”

Vancouver Freedom March

I’d say about 98% of those participating in today’s march were wearing a protective mask. Saw lots of mask hand outs & hand sanitizer too. #vancouver #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Bddx8PZ8Rf — PaulGallant, CHE 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈Advising Coast to Coast (@HealthWorksBC) June 20, 2020

At its peak, the Vancouver Police Department estimated over 6,000 people were in attendance at the freedom march. As a result, police have warned drivers to expect delays in the downtown area.

Vancouver has held two rallies recently, which brought out thousands of people to support the ongoing movements happening across the U.S.

