Juke’s Offering Half-Price Fried Chicken Sammies For Fried Chicken Day

There’s no better place to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day than Juke Fried Chicken. And they’re celebrating the occasion by slashing the price of their signature fried chicken sammie in half.

Mark your calendar for Monday, July 6 when they’ll be offering up these giant sandwiches for just $3.50 all day long.

It’s available exclusively for pick up at their Chinatown eatery at 182 Keefer Street.

You Might Also Like:

Juke’s sammies feature southern-fried chicken marinated for 24 hours in buttermilk and then garnished with house-made barbecue sauce and slaw.

Based on last year’s turnout on National Fried Chicken Day, there will be a limit of 10 sandwiches per customer.

Chicken Day at Juke Fried Chicken

When: Monday, July 6 2020

Where: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

For more must-try eats in Metro Vancouver, check out our Food section.