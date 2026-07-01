On the hunt for Vancouver fall date ideas when the weather isn’t cooperating? Whether you like trying new restaurants, getting competitive with your partner, or catching a play, we’ve got tons of ideas to keep you and your special someone entertained all season long.

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Indoor Date Ideas in Metro Vancouver

Comedy Shows

Hidden in the back of The Park Pub is a little secret that you won’t want to miss. Guaranteed to have you and your date in stitches, The Show Cellar is one of Vancouver’s best comedy venues with a cozy, intimate atmosphere that encourages everyone to have a good time. They host everything from stand-up to drag shows, but no matter what you’re watching, you’ll always be treated with the best Vancouver and Canada has to offer with its talented cast of performers. And did we mention you also get access to The Park Pub’s full menu while in the showroom?

Location: 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver.

Arcades

Are you and your date the competitive types? Then it’s time to level up date night at The Rec Room Granville. This massive adult playground brings together arcade games, virtual reality, live entertainment, and a full restaurant and bar—all under one roof. Whether you’re battling for bragging rights at pool, crushing it at Mario Kart, or testing your aim in axe throwing, there’s something here for every kind of duo!

Location: The Rec Room Granville, 855 Granville St, Vancouver

Theatre

For lovers of theatre, watching a play is better than seeing a movie. There’s plenty of shows around Metro Vancouver this fall, with plenty of genres catering to every taste. But if you’re looking for one that everyone is guaranteed to adore, Gateway Theatre’s ANNIE is a fantastic show that is perfect for all audiences. It tells the classic tale of Annie, a plucky and positive orphan who charms everyone she meets with that can-do attitude of hers. It’s fun, adventurous, and the best show to keep all that seasonal depression away with ANNIE‘s cheery mood.

Location: 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond.

Novelty Dining

There’s nothing more magical than a fall date inside a romantic dome. The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge is bringing back their magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour this November to December. The re-imagined private dining experience allows guests to eat outdoors while staying warm and enjoying panoramic views overlooking Stanley Park and onto the North Shore.

Location: Westin Bayshore (1601 Bayshore Drive)

Mini Golf

Castle Fun Park’s Underwater Adventure Golf Course is perfect for mini golf and a putt above the rest. The vibrant underwater theme is complete with aquatic creatures, water falls, glowing lights and imaginative obstacles.

Location: Castle Fun Park (36165 N Parallel Rd)

Escape Rooms

Metro Vancouver is full of amazing escape rooms that will have you scratching your head and cheering when you finally figure out the puzzles. While it’s awesome when or if you beat it, escape rooms are a fantastic experience for folks who like to get their brains working into overdrive. Put two puzzle-enjoyers into a locked room and this becomes the ultimate rainy-day date.

Location: various locations across Metro Vancouver

Bowling

A fantastic fall date idea is heading to Splitsville in Richmond (formerly Lucky 9 Lanes). They offer a diverse array of indoor activities such as Laser Tag, Mini-Golf, Pool Tables, Arcades, and Dartslive – making it the perfect spot for an indoor fall date full of fun and entertainment.

Location: 150-14200 Entertainment Blvd, Richmond

“Tropical” Drinks

Can’t go on a vacation? Well you can still eat (and drink) as if you are somewhere far, far away. If you have ever gone to a Luau, or wanted to, the Shameful Tiki Room is the next best thing. Enjoy Polynesian cocktails and cuisine at this classic tiki bar, as well as an exotic atmosphere with island-themed décor.

Location: The Shameful Tiki Room (4362 Main Street)

Hidden Bars and Speakeasies

Feel the mystery and intrigue of discovering the best speakeasies and secret bars in Vancouver. Engage your daring side by placing a wager on “King Louie,” ordering a “Number 7”, or looking behind bookshelves. You’ll be well rewarded with trendy bars full of tasty treats and cocktails.

Location: Various locations inside Vancouver

VR Gaming

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Buying your own VR headset is expensive, but trying it out at one of Metro Vancouver’s many VR experience rooms is way cheaper. Gamers will especially love diving into these virtual worlds that’ll have you working together with your date as you make your way through lost temples, space stations, and even more.

Location: various locations across Metro Vancouver

For more Vancouver fall date ideas, check out our Events Calendar. The city is always packed with plenty to do, and with the holidays right around the corner, you’ll be wanting plenty of excuses to get cozy with your date.

Indoor Markets

Shopping doesn’t always have to be at a mall. For something a little off the beaten path, check out some of Metro Vancouver’s amazing indoor artisan markets. From fine wines to cute, handmade crafts to thrifting, there’s definitely something charming to be found at all of these spots. Some popular places include Granville Island Public Market, the Vancouver Flea Market, and Lonsdale Quay Market. These all make an amazing fall date in Vancouver and beyond.

Location: various locations across Metro Vancouver

Concerts

The music never stops in Metro Vancouver. There’s tons of upcoming concerts that you and your date can enjoy, especially ones inside the city’s amazing venues.

Location: various locations across Vancouver

Sports Games

There’s always a game going on in Vancouver, especially with the World Cup in town! If the weather’s not great, just kick back on your couch and catch the match live on television!