Here’s How Wildfire Smoke Might Be Affecting Your Brain

It’s wildfire season in Canada. While B.C. is experiencing its usual fires, smoke inhalation is becoming an increasing concern to many Canadians.

Everyone knows it’s not good for your lungs to breathe smoke, but what exactly does it do to your brain?

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Your Brain and Wildfire Smoke

According to research, wildfire smoke produces tiny particles (PM 2.5 ) that travel deep into the lungs. Only, they don’t always stop their journey there, and can continue into the bloodstream. They can even go directly into your brain.

A 2024 paper published in JAMA Neurology notes that “acute exposure to wildfire smoke may cause reductions in cognitive function within hours or days after exposure.” Limited studies also suggest that exposure to PM 2.5 originating from wildfire smoke can result in an increased risk of dementia, cerebrovascular disease, and headache.

Although, it’s important to note that these studies have “solely focused on the PM 2.5 component of wildfire smoke with a restricted range of neurological outcomes.”

On the other hand, there is reportedly much research surrounding mental health issues in relation to wildfire smoke. Current research indicates “experiencing a wildfire is linked to an increased risk of generalized anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).” Notably, there is a lack of understanding whether or not these effects come from experiencing the traumatic effects of a wildfire, the wildfire smoke, or a combination of the factors.

Regardless, it’s best to avoid inhaling wildfire smoke if possible. The Government of Canada recommends to limit your time outdoors, keep your doors closed, and to use a certified portable air cleaner that can filter fine particles.

For more information on protecting yourself from wildfire smoke, you can visit the page here.