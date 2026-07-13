Transport Canada has issued a recall notice for over 26,000 vehicles sold in the country due to fire risks. Owners are now being advised on the corrective actions in order to avoid any further issues.

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BMW Recall in Canada

The recall affects a wide range of BMW vehicles. This includes 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, X3, X4, and Z4 from a variety of model years.

According to Transport Canada, “on certain vehicles, the engine starter may not have been manufactured properly. As a result, the starter could overheat… A starter that overheats can create the risk of a fire.” Notably, this recall is an expansion of Transport Canada recall no. 2026-040.

Owners are being advised by BMW to not use the remote start function and to not leave the vehicle unattended with the engine running until the recall repairs have been completed.

“BMW will notify owners by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to replace the engine starter.”

Affected BMW Vehicles

For more information, you can contact BMW via telephone at 1-800-567-2691, or you can check the website here.