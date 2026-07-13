The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a popular sauce sold in Canada due to potentially “serious or life-threatening” reactions from undeclared allergens. If you are allergic or sensitive to the recalled product, you are asked to not consume it.

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Chongqing Hot and Sour Sauce Recall in Canada

The recall concerns Chongqing Hot and Sour Sauce products, which were sold in B.C., Ontario, and Quebec. The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, with one reported reaction associated with the consumption of the affected product.

According to the CFIA, “the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains peanut which is not declared on the label.”

Those with the recalled product can either throw them out or return them to the location where they were purchased. Moreover, you are advised to “not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products,” as well as avoid consuming the products to which you are allergic or sensitive to as they may cause a “serious or life-threatening reaction.”

You can find the product information below:

For more information, you can visit the recall notice here.