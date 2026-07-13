The most exciting stretch of the summer has arrived for the Vancouver Bandits. With the Canadian Elite Basketball League playoffs approaching, the Bandits are battling for postseason positioning and home-court advantage at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

That makes now the perfect time for first-time fans,and longtime supporters, to experience one of Metro Vancouver’s most exciting live sporting events.

Get Even Closer With The Courtside Club

Fans looking to experience the game from just a few feet away can upgrade to the Courtside Club.

The premium court-level area is limited to just 500 seats and puts guests right beside the action. Courtside Club ticket holders also receive in-seat food and beverage service, dedicated hospitality and other exclusive benefits.

One of its most popular options is the Chute Tables, which combine bar-style seating with a close-up view of the court. It’s an ideal way to entertain clients, celebrate with friends or experience professional basketball from an entirely new perspective.

When a player goes flying out of bounds or lines up a three-pointer directly in front of your table, you’ll feel like you’re part of the game.

A Family Night Out Starting At $80

The Bandits are also making it easier for families to enjoy a summer game without breaking the budget.

The Meridian Farm Market 4 Point Play Deal includes:

Four game tickets

Four Meridian Farm Market Hot Dawgs

Four bags of chips

Four soft drinks

Packages start at just $80, making it one of the best-value family nights out in Metro Vancouver.

To access the offer, select the “4POINTPLAY” ticket type when purchasing seats in an eligible General Admission, Purple or Orange section.

Make It A Group Experience

Coming with teammates, coworkers, friends or extended family? The Bandits offer several group experiences that can turn game night into something even more memorable.

Groups can step onto the court for a post-game Centre Court Photo, join the players during introductions through the Fan Tunnel or stand alongside the team during the national anthem as Anthem Buddies.

For a more private experience, Luxury Suites, tables and lounges are available for family gatherings, corporate events, team celebrations and other special occasions. Executive spaces offer private seating, food and beverage service and a dedicated Bandits representative.

Whatever the occasion, there’s a way to bring the whole group closer to the action.

The Bandits’ Final Home Games

Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m – Country Night vs. Montreal

The Bandits return to Langley for Country Night against the Montreal Alliance. Fans can expect professional basketball with a country-inspired game-night atmosphere.

Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m – Bandits vs. Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Mamba visit Langley for an important Western Conference matchup as the fight for playoff seeding intensifies.

Sunday, August 2 at 12:30 p.m. – Bandits vs. Winnipeg

Vancouver closes its regular-season home schedule against the Winnipeg Sea Bears. With the two teams competing near the top of the Western Conference, the finale could have major implications for home-court advantage.

The game will also serve as the Bandits’ Fan Appreciation Game and will be broadcast nationally through CBC Sports.

Home-Court Advantage Matters More This Summer

The CEBL is introducing a new in-market playoff format this season, replacing the previous Championship Weekend model.

The top four teams in each conference advance to the postseason. Single-elimination Conference Semifinals take place on Thursday, August 6, followed by the Conference Finals on Saturday, August 8.

The higher-seeded team hosts both rounds, giving the Bandits even more reason to finish the regular season strong.

The league will then hold its first best-of-three CEBL Finals from August 12 to 16. The lower seed hosts Game 1, while the higher seed hosts Game 2 and a deciding Game 3, if necessary.

For Bandits fans, that means a strong finish could bring even more high-stakes basketball to Langley this August.

With playoff intensity building and only three regular-season home games left, now is the time to experience Bandits basketball in person.

Vancouver Bandits Final Home Games

📅 July 17, July 25 and August 2

📍 Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 Street, Langley

Tickets:

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Meridian Farm Market 4 Point Play packages start at $80

🎟️ Purchase single-game tickets

⭐ Explore the Courtside Club

👥 View group outings and fan experiences

🥂 Explore Luxury Suites and executive seating

🗓️ View the complete Bandits schedule

🔗 thebandits.ca