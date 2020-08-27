You Can Now Get Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches In Metro Vancouver

Keep calm and churro on. Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen has your next favourite dessert—churro ice cream sandwiches.

The cinnamon and sugar churro is the perfect possible addition to an ice cream sandwich that we can think of. Or try their churro bowls with ice cream or just get the churros on their own.

These sweet treats are available at their Richmond and Chilliwack locations.

Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen also has a number of savoury bites as well, including tacos, burrito bowls and quesadillas. You can get a flight of three tacos for $15, with a variety to choose from (chicken tinga, beef barbacoa, pollo asado, pork carnitas and more).

Their sips won’t disappoint either, with Mexican favourites—like a classic lime or flamingo margarita, Jarritos, or Mexican Coca-Cola.

Hugo’s Mexican Kitchen

Where: 7899 Templeton Station Road, Richmond and 7101 Vedder Road, Chilliwack

