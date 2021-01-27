This Langley Winery Is Officially For Sale And Could Be Yours

This Langley meadery could be yours (if you have $5.8 million lying around).

Specializing in honey wines, Festina Lente Estate Winery was established in 2016.

The property is 4.77 acres and is in the Campbell Valley region.

According to VineSmart, the property reflects “environmentally forward wines utilizing the unique location and micro-climate of the farm.”

It’s complete with a fully functioning orchard and an on-site apiary to get the honey from “bees to bottle.”

VineSmart said there are less than 500 meaderies in North America and this could be the perfect opportunity for someone looking to get into the industry.

Festina Lente

Where: 21113 16 Avenue, Langley City

Current listing price: $5,800,000. Learn more here.

