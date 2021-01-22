5 BC Airbnbs That Would Totally Cure Your Winter Blues

Dreaming of an escape from the cold and dreary winter weather?

While jetting off to an exotic locale may not be an option right now—you can enjoy one of these waterfront escapes that prove winter in BC isn’t so bad.

BC Airbnbs To Cure Your Winter Blues

Cygnet Cove Suites, Ucluelet

Soak in the lap of luxury at one of these brand new guest suites, conveniently located along the scenic waterfront in Ucluelet. It features unsurpassed views of the region and a hot tub perched right on the edge of the ocean for you to soak up the sights from.

It’s also just steps away from your very own private beach where you can take advantage of a fire pit for a late-evening bonfire. A stay here will cost you approximately $135 per night, depending on the dates selected.

On The Cliff, Campbell River

Be one with nature at this unique getaway that is quite literally nestled on the edge of a cliff in the serene Campbell River. The hosts are offering up a 12,000-sq-ft guest suite that comes with a king-size bed and unobstructed ocean views.

Take in all those incredible views on a sprawling deck that also comes equipped with a fire pit. You may just never want to leave. This Airbnb costs approximately $125 per night.

The Tree House, Squamish

Book a relaxing stay at this breathtaking property featuring sweeping ocean views. The ‘treehouse’ is a studio style guest suite nestled in Upper Britannia Beach, which is a quaint beachside community within the Squamish region.

The pristine property allows guests to reconnect with nature with their own private deck surrounded by a lush forest. It also boasts some of the best views of the area where you can take in the spectacular sights of Howe Sound. It costs approximately $208 per night.

The Shoreline, Tofino

It doesn’t get much more dreamy than this. The Shoreline has a plethora of must-visit spots including this A-frame cabin nestled between old growth cedars and hanging on the edge of the shore.

The surf shack style property offers a private deck area with waterfront views and all the comforts of home away from home. It’s also just a short walk to town. It costs approximately $139 per night.

Beachfront House, Sunshine Coast

Pretend winter isn’t a thing at this picturesque beach house. The newly renovated three bedroom, two bathroom house is conveniently located just five kilometres from the adorable town of Sechelt.

Wake up to the sounds of the beach right outside your front door (quite literally) and unsurpassed views of the region. There’s also a private 70 foot dock where you can further soak up the sights. It costs approximately $328 per night.

