Although many parks are reopening, a popular Vancouver Island trail will remain closed for the rest of 2020.

Parks Canada said the West Coast Trail will not open this year, due to COVID-19. That means there will be no overnight camping, including locations at Keegan Beach, Tapaltos, Cape Beale and Nitinaht Triangle.

This closure comes after consultation with local First Nations.

“Parks Canada respects the commitment of local Nations to keep their communities safe,” said the parks reserve.

Anyone who had reservations for the West Coast Trail and Broken Group Islands for this year will receive a full automatic refund, said Parks Canada.

You can find more information on what popular trails are open, through the Parks Canada website.

On the other hand, Vancouver has reopened a few outdoor pools and spray parks for some fun closer to the city.

Featured photo: @taylortoades / Instagram