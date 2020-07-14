A Comet Flew Over B.C. This Week And It Was Stunning (PHOTOS)

Dana Bowen | July 14, 2020
News
A Comet Flew Over B.C. This Week And It Was Stunning (PHOTOS)
Photo: @redditSpacePorn / Twitter

A newly discovered comet raced over B.C. skies this past week and many were able to catch a glimpse of it.

Comet NEOWISE was first discovered in March and could only be seen through a powerful telescope. However, it brightened up enough recently to make it visible to the human eye.

RELATED: Vancouver Outdoor Pools Are Open, But You May Be Out Of Luck

Some B.C. residents were even able to catch it through their phones and cameras. So, if you missed it, here’s proof of the phenomenon across the province:

 

For more Vancouver news, head to our News section.

Featured photo: @redditSpacePorn / Twitter

Log in or create an account to save content