A Comet Flew Over B.C. This Week And It Was Stunning (PHOTOS)

A newly discovered comet raced over B.C. skies this past week and many were able to catch a glimpse of it.

Comet NEOWISE was first discovered in March and could only be seen through a powerful telescope. However, it brightened up enough recently to make it visible to the human eye.

Some B.C. residents were even able to catch it through their phones and cameras. So, if you missed it, here’s proof of the phenomenon across the province:

Gorgeous dawn view of Comet Neowise from West Sechelt around 4am this morning on Sunshine Coast BC Canada 🇨🇦 #Photo courtesy Brynndianna Jones with Kindred Spirit Steel Drums #sunshinecoastbc #coastlove ❤️ LINK https://t.co/BbQSyHE49z pic.twitter.com/GedLLeaQFP — Duane Burnett (@DuaneBurnett) July 13, 2020

Got one of Neowise over Kelowna BC pic.twitter.com/1Tx9ToJL4h — Space Porn (@redditSpacePorn) July 14, 2020

Featured photo: @redditSpacePorn / Twitter