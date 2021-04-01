6 Hidden Gems In British Columbia You Didn’t Know About

British Columbia is known for its mountainous regions and coastal views. There are also plenty of hidden gems to discover.

After all, ‘west coast is the best coast’ for a reason. The views are found in so many pockets of our beautiful province.

We have compiled a list of six hidden gems in B.C. Some may surprise you and you may want to add to your bucket list for visiting in the future.

6 Hidden Gems In BC

Cape Scott Provincial Park

Holding incredible sea stacks that look straight out of a video game driving course, Cape Scott Provincial Park is located on the North tip of Vancouver Island.

Accompanied by picturesque jade-coloured ocean views, Cape Scott is the perfect place to take a summer excursion. With white sand that you dig your toes into an ancient forest that whispers its tales into each step you tread, there’s something for everyone.

Tlell, Haida Gwaii

A quaint area located in Haida Gwaii, Tlell boasts the Edge Of The World Music Festival, as well as sand dunes, a cattle ranch, and a historic barge!

Moss Lady, Victoria

In Beacon Hill, Victoria lies a sleeping giant. And no, it’s not from Jack and The Beanstalk.

Almost a replica of the Mud Maid, the Moss Lady is 36 feet long. Her head itself is six feet long, and was created by Louie Macedo and Jamie De Amaral. The Moss Lady is (rightfully) covered in moss and partially submerged in the earth, giving off a tranquil vibe.

Tweedsmuir Park Lodge

What better way to embrace British Columbian wilderness than to experience grizzly bears in the Great Bear Rainforest?

Tweedsmuir Park Lodge lies in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park, which is the largest protected park in all of BC. You can catch glimpses of grizzlies, black bears, mountain goats, deer, moose, caribou, eagles, and more!

Yoho National Park

It’s named after the Cree expression of awe, and for good reason.

Located in Eastern BC, Yoho National Park holds a multitude of waterfalls, fossil beds, and mountainous ranges that go for days – truly postcard worthy.

Wacky Woods, Fanny Bay

Located on the East Coast of Vancouver Island, Fanny Bay is home to Wacky Woods. It’s a place made up of winding trails, with each tree having Dada and/or surrealist art attached to it.

Created by George Sawchuk, it’s been 20 years in the making.

There many magical places to discover on Vancouver Island. A couple include: a rope swing at the end of a hike on Vancouver Island and a triple tumbling waterfall.

For more information on things to discover in B.C, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.