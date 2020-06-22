Half Of Chinese-Canadians Have Experienced Racism Related to COVID-19

About half of Chinese-Canadians have experienced racism, since the COVID-19 pandemic began, said a new study.

The non-profit Angus Reid Institute and the University of Alberta surveyed more than 500 Canadians who are of Chinese ethnicity.

“I think the numbers are fairly stark,” said Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute, to CBC.

Of those surveyed about half said they have been called names or were insulted because of COVID-19. And about 43% have been personally threatened or intimidated.

Additionally, only 13% said others see them as Canadian all of the time, despite most saying it’s a big part of their identity.

Angus Reid conducted the study among a representative randomized sample of 516 Canadian adults.

Vancouver has seen a rise in hate crimes since the pandemic began, particularly toward those of Asian ethnicity. There have also been cases of vandalization to Chinatown buildings and landmarks, over recent months.

