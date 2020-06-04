After Being Vandalized Twice, Someone Covered Chinatown Lions With Flowers

After the lions at the Millennium Gate landmark in Chinatown were vandalized, someone has surrounded the statues in flowers.

The organization, Youth Co for Chinatown, posted photos of the display on Twitter. With the photos, they added the statement, “act of kindness in dark times.”

The image shows climbing yellow flowers surrounding the lions, along with red flowers at its paws.

In recent weeks, the lions had been vandalized twice with phrases like “COVID in China,” resulting in an investigation by Vancouver police.

The marks have since been scrubbed off, making them good as new.

The act of kindness comes as thousands around the city have protested in solidarity with the George Floyd rallies in the U.S.

