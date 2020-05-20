In yet another hateful act, someone defaced Vancouver Chinatown’s Millenium Gate with racist graffiti.

The Twitter user, Chinatown Today posted photos on social media of anti-Asian sentiments written on the lion statues at the gate.

The word “goof” was written across one lion’s forehead, along with the words “COVID in China,” among other things.

New racist graffiti at the foot of the Millennium Gate.#ChinatownYVR pic.twitter.com/OXxtjDZWp4 — Chinatown Today今日唐人街 (@chinatown_today) May 19, 2020

Racist attacks have been on the rise in Vancouver amid the pandemic, as there have been several violent anti-Asian attacks. The Chinese Cultural Centre was also recently defaced with racist graffiti.

B.C. Premier John Horgan spoke out about the many recent incidents, saying “hate has no place in our province and it will not be tolerated.”

Police have confirmed they are investigating the Vancouver Chinatown graffiti.

If you have any information about the incident or other attacks, Vancouver police ask that you contact them.

