Step into Winnie the Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood At This New Tea Experience in Vancouver

Those young at heart can now step into the world of Winnie the Pooh thanks to an all-new tea experience in Vancouver.

The whimsical Winnie the Pooh Afternoon Tea launched at The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge on Feb. 17.

Guests will be able to snag a seat in the Hundred Acre Wood every weekend now through spring.

The unique dining experience helps to recreate the magic of A.A. Milne’s classic children’s tale based on a real-life bear that lived at the London Zoo a century ago.

Guests can enjoy a selection of sweet and savoury treats – all inspired by Pooh and his beloved fictional friends.

Snack on Pooh’s Pot of Gold, which swirls cotton candy and honey crystals on popcorn with burnt honey and sea salt. Or sample Eeyore’s Blueberry Blues, which are Earl Grey-infused berry scones complete with clotted cream and preserves.

Some other sweet treats include a decadent coconut and strawberry dessert inspired by Piglet and carrot cake inspired by you-guessed-it, Rabbit.

For savoury items, look no further than Mr. Sander’s Honey Smoked Salmon, Owl’s Treasured Terrine or Roo’s Royal Tartlet chicken salad.

Obviously the tea of your choosing will be available, along with champagne by the glass or bottle for an added cost.

The Winnie the Pooh Afternoon Tea is happening Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Be sure to get your tickets quickly, as the popular event is expected to sell out fast! Let’s hope that the event will be extended, providing more opportunities to savor this adorable and delicious meal experience.

Winnie the Pooh Afternoon Tea

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through spring

Where: H Tasting Lounge inside The Westin Bayshore, 1601 Bayshore Drive in Vancouver

Cost: $72 per person plus taxes and gratuity