11 Things To Do On Grouse Mountain To Kick Off Summer

The mountains are calling and you must go. Some only head to the mountains to shred some power in the winter months, but summertime on Grouse Mountain is a must.

There’s plenty to see and do — whether you want to go on a hike, learn about wildlife or just soak up the views.

Things To Do on Grouse Mountain in Summer

Grouse Grind

The Skyride is scenic and all but if you want to get a good workout in on your way to the top, hike the Grouse Grind and it’ll make the views coming down on the Skyride afterwards that much sweeter. Known as “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster,” this 2.5 kilometre trail up the face of Grouse Mountain has an elevation gain of 800 metres and takes about two hours to complete on average.

Tandem Paragliding

Soar above the mountains and forest in style by going tandem paragliding this summer. Feel the wind in your hair and take in panoramic views of the incredible surroundings and the breathtaking city below. Guests check in with the pilot beforehand to learn launch techniques and basic meteorology needed to fly.

Wildlife Refuge

The best part about visiting Grouse Mountain in the summertime is that resident Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola are up from their long winter nap. You can visit their habitat or watch them on Grouse’s webcams.

Ranger Talks

Learn more about Grizzlies and bear conservation from Grouse Mountain’s wildlife experts. The Ranger Talks will cover how to know when Grizzlies are playing and when they really mean business. They’ll also offer insight into other wildlife, including ravens and owls.

Mountain Ropes Adventure

Balance, jump, climb, swing and zip your way to the finish line. The Mountain Ropes Adventure course is made up of a series of aerial ropes with varying degrees of difficulty. Guides will teach you plenty of tips and tricks along the way as you weave in and out of the different elements of the courses. Navigate plank bridges, rock climbing walls, nets and ziplines to put your strength and agility to the test.

Kids Tree Canopy Adventure

For a more kid-friendly adventure, look no further than the Kids Tree Canopy Adventure course. It’s open to all ages, but ideal for kids between the ages of three to eight. Little ones can climb from treehouse to treehouse through cargo nets, as well as play balance games and travel across wavy bridges.

Mountain Ziplines

Take on this exhilarating five-line tour through the treetops of Grouse and Dam Mountain. The dual-line circuit will be sure to get your adrenaline pumping as you spend an incredible two hours touring the area with experienced guides. You’ll also reach speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour all while taking in unsurpassed views of Vancouver and the nearby mountain ranges.

World-Famous Lumberjack Show

Grouse Mountain’s iconic Lumberjack Show features a crew of champion performers showcasing their impressive skills. Lumberjacks will battle it out to determine who will come out on top. The show features log rolling, a 60-foot tree climb, two-man peg and raker saws, axe throwing, and an exciting springboard chop – the only three-board event of its kind in North America.

Birds in Motion

Marvel at the effortless flight of birds of prey at this exhibit. From the aerial majesty of a Golden Eagle soaring on the thermals, to the breathtaking rush of a Peregrine Falcon diving from the sky, these birds have captured our hearts and imaginations. Grouse Mountain offers guests a chance to witness some of nature’s finest athletes demonstrating what they do best – “free flight”.

Peak Chairlift

Soaring to an altitude of 4,100 feet above sea level, the scenic Peak Chairlift will transport you to the apex of Grouse Mountain in a ride time of 14 minutes. At the summit, take in all the beauty of Vancouver from an all-new vantage point, and the grandeur of the Pacific Ocean as it graces the coastline for as far as the eye can see.

Altitudes Bistro

After a day exploring the mountain, be sure to enjoy a summer sunset while dining at Altitudes Bistro. Sample distinctly British Columbian cuisine while overlooking the Lower Mainland, some 3,700 feet below. Altitudes’ menu includes great dishes for sharing, including the famous Grouse Mountain Nachos.

