Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival: 7 Must Try Drinks This Year

It’s the sweetest time of the year — chocoholics can indulge in all kinds of hot chocolate, including sweet, salty and even cheesy.

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival is on now until Feb. 14. And these are just a few of the flavours you can sip on before it’s over.

Best Drinks at the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

Gem Chocolates: An Apple A Day Scares The Blues Away



This spiced, caramel apple drink will give you all the Halloween feels. It’s even served with a bloodshot eyeball caramel. It’s the perfect hot chocolate to warm you up on a cold winter day.

Address: 2029 W 41st Ave, Vancouver

BjornBar Bakery: Day Drinkin’

Indulge in a white hot chocolate flavoured with pineapple and coconut at BjornBar Bakery’s North Shore and Burquitlam locations. The tropical beverage is then topped off with a cocktail umbrella and has a Pina Colada meringue cookie served on the side.

Address: 3053 Edgemont Blvd #102C in North Vancouver and 581 Clarke Rd #111 in Coquitlam

The Pie Hole: Fat Elvis

Sip on a dark chocolate and banana infused hot chocolate topped off with peanut butter, whipped cream, chocolate ganache, caramel and candied peanuts at The Pie Hole. It’s also served with a slice of Fat Elvis pie.

Address: 1864 W 4th Ave in Vancouver and 7832 6th St. in Burnaby

Thierry Chocolaterie: Mokaya Magic



This one is a dream come true for chocolate lovers. This Mokaya 66% single origin plantation hot chocolate is topped with piment d’espelette whipped ganache. It’s then served with a cigarette tuille and chocolate tablet.

Address: 1059 Alberni St, Vancouver

Fufu Cafe: Mi-So Cheesy

A cheesy hot chocolate? Only during the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival. This ode to creativity is made up of organic white miso paste, cream cheese and Valrhona 35% Blond Dulcey chocolate. It’s topped with housemade miso cheese whipped cream and nori (seaweed flakes). It’s a sweet and savoury hot drink that brings an audacious experience to the table at Fufu Cafe.

Address: 1266 W Broadway, Vancouver

Whisk Matcha Cafe x Level V Bakery: Kyoto Snow

For a vegan option, try this vegan white chocolate matcha soy latte with Japanese black sesame paste in a white chocolate-rimmed cup. This delicious beverage is served with a vegan mini matcha cream puff filled with matcha coconut oat cream and dipped in white chocolate.

Address: 39 Kingsway, Vancouver

Chatto Tea & Coffee: Muddy Piggy

Calling all bacon lovers! The Muddy Piggy is aromatic, savoury and sweet. This drink contains real bacon that has been slow-cooked in brown sugar syrup and then blended with dark chocolate. It’s topped off with sea salt milk foam and served with a crispy bacon strip.

Address: 5325 Lane St, Burnaby

