Here’s The First Look Inside G&F Financial Group’s New Flagship Location

G&F Financial Group has officially opened its new flagship location.

The South Burnaby Branch has been relocated across the street to 101-7310 Kingsway. Its name has also been changed to the Edmonds Branch, to pay homage to the credit union’s long history in the area.

New Location Honours Vast History

Members will walk through the doors to a reimagined banking experience with full financial services being offered in a friendly and vibrant space.

The organization was founded in Vancouver in 1940 as its full name, Gulf and Fraser Fishermen’s Credit Union. Over the past several years, it has built 16 branches across the Lower Mainland—which includes four branches in Burnaby alone.

G&F merged its services with United Savings Credit Union in 2004, bringing along a legacy of both cooperative and community-focused work in the Burnaby region, a history that dates back to the 1930s.

One of the very first credit unions in B.C. was formed at a co-op grocery store, not far from the Edmonds Branch.

Community Meeting Room Offers Connection

The new branch has also opened up the Edmonds Community Meeting Room for members of the public to enjoy. It features a large digital display with seating for up to eight people—although that number is limited to four people for the time being, in keeping with COVID-19 restrictions.

The unique space is free to use and offers people a place to connect during branch hours. Both members and local community groups can secure their booking by contacting the branch manager.

In addition, guests can relax in the G&F lounge where you’ll find a variety of tables and seating to accommodate you.

If you’re stopping in to do your banking or see a financial planner, the lounge makes for a great place to read or take care of paperwork while you wait. The space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Win Big With a Scavenger Hunt

To celebrate the new branch, G&F Financial Group is hosting a scavenger hunt for a grand prize of $500. The best part? You can join the hunt from the comfort of your own home.

All you have to do is explore the new Edmonds Branch virtually at www.gffg.com/edmonds for your chance to win.

G&F Financial Group Edmonds Branch

The Edmonds Branch strives to offer a great member experience from the moment you enter up until you leave—living up to its slogan: “Life beyond banking.”

The branch is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Johnny, Branch Manager

Top financial tip: Just like you would spend a little extra time to look after your personal, mental and physical health, you should spend a little extra time to look after your financial health. It goes a long way!

Languages spoken: English, Cantonese, Mandarin and other Chinese dialects

Favourite dish in Edmonds area: Lamb Souvlaki at Amarosa Pasta House

Nazira, Assistant Branch Manager

Top financial tip: Small changes can make a big difference—create better money habits by working with a budget to meet your financial goals.

Languages spoken: English, Kutchi, and some Hindi

Favourite dish in Edmonds area: Aburi Popping Roll at Sushi Modo

Getting There

There are two entrances to the branch, with the main entrance located at the corner of Edmonds Street and Kingsway and the second entrance located on Edmonds—where customers will have to go down a set of stairs.

There’s a parkade at the intersection of Edmonds and Linden Avenue with five reserved spots for members on Level 2. The reserved stalls are free for members visiting the branch and metered parking is also available along Kingsway.

G&F Financial Group Edmonds

Address: 7310 Kingsway #101, Burnaby, BC V3N 0G8

