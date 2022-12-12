The Geminid Meteor Shower Peaks this Week With Streaking Fireballs In The Sky

The famous Geminid Meteor Shower will sling bright shooting stars across the sky this week, and you may be able to see them from British Columbia.

On Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, the most active meteor shower of the year peaks.

The Geminids are considered one of the best meteor showers every year because the individual meteors are bright, and they come fast and furious.

RELATED: Yoho National Park’s Emerald Lake Is Absolute Magic During The Winter Months

According to Space, this year, “there will be more than 1 per minute, reaching 100 meteors per hour. Under light-polluted skies, fewer meteors will be visible”.

Scientists say the meteors look like fireballs in the sky.

If you’re planning to witness this solar event, the best time to view the Geminids is around 2:00 a.m. local time.

How To Watch The Geminid Meteor Shower

Meteor showers don’t require binoculars or telescopes to view — just your bare eyes. If the sky cooperates, find a comfortable spot to lie on the ground, far away from city lights and ideally in a dark-sky area.

Give your eyes about 20-30 minutes to adjust to the dark, then sit back and enjoy the show.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.