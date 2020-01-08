Forever 21 Is Re-Launching In Canada As An Online-Only Store

If you were disappointed to see Forever 21 go in 2019, you’ll be happy to know that Forever 21 is making a comeback, with an online-only store.

In an attempt to spark growth in the Canada, Asia, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America regions, the renowned fast-fashion is re-launching its international online store.

According to Retail Times, the online store will reportedly support over 21 languages, 95 currencies, 150 payment methods, real-time tax and duties calculations, and a wide range of shipping methods.

Forever 21 declared bankruptcy in 2019, and announced that it would be closing all of its brick-and-mortar stores in Canada.

An examination of the privately-owned company by the New York Times noted that “Forever 21 made its biggest mistakes in real estate.”

Like many retailers that rose during the aughts, Forever 21 expanded very quickly, opening flagship stores very aggressively. However, once the retail market changed and e-commerce rose to power, Forever 21, as well as various other retailers, did not pivot fast enough.

“Forever 21’s problem is not the malls — it’s that they didn’t get out of the malls earlier”, a business management expert told the New York Times.

With the re-launching of this online-only store, it appears that Forever 21 has re-assessed its business and is hoping its brand will keep the company alive just a bit longer.

All of this is a reminder, however, that nothing lasts forever.

