15 Perfect Date Night Ideas In Metro Vancouver This November

Date nights are always a good idea.

Make sure your next one is as memorable as can be by taking your significant other to one of these must-visit spots, all of which are absolutely perfect for a date night in November.

Date Night Ideas in Metro Vancouver

Dine in a dome

There’s nothing more magical than dining inside a romantic dome. The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge has brought back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour. This year, the reimagined private dining experience will feature five brand new domes. You can eat outdoors, while staying warm and enjoying panoramic views overlooking Stanley Park and onto the North Shore.

For a dome dining experience in the Fraser Valley, look no further. Imagine dining under twinkling lights in a giant cozy snow globe and to make it even better, there’s wine. Singletree Winery is offering wine tastings in one of its two new Di Vine Domes. Guests can choose between the whimsical Enchanted Forest dome or the cozy Canadian Cabin dome.

Location: Westin Bayshore (1601 Bayshore Drive), Singletree Winery (5782 Mount Lehman Road)

Stroll by Surrey’s iconic Christmas tree

Celebrate the holiday season by attending the annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival together. The beloved holiday tradition is set to return to Surrey Civic Plaza on Nov. 20. Returning brighter-than-ever, the 11th annual festival will boast a variety of festive things to see and do. Shop ‘til you drop at the festival’s one-of-a-kind holiday market or indulge in one of the many food truck offerings.

Location: Surrey Civic Plaza (13450 104 Ave)

Eat your heart out at the Vancouver Christmas Market

One of Vancouver’s most cherished holiday events (especially for couples) is set to return Nov. 13. Offering an authentic German Christmas market appeal, the festival unites everyone and offers attractions, treats, hot seasonal drinks, and holiday gifts.

Guests can peruse amongst twinkling lights, visit vendors or relish in the German feasts available. This European-inspired Christmas village will sure be a must-see of the season.

Location: Jack Poole Plaza (1055 Canada Place)

Reach new heights at Canyon Lights

It’s official, the magic returns at Capilano Suspension Bridge Park on Nov. 20. Canyon Lights will once again bring that holiday spirit throughout the park with its spectacular light display. Witness the Capilano River come to life while walking across the illuminated 140-metre long suspension bridge.

And experience the entire rainforest and infamous Treetops Adventure decorated with dazzling lights. These trees are the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world. There is also a mesmerizing “Arc de Lumina” light tunnel as part of the Cliffwalk route.

Location: 3735 Capilano Road

Explore the magic of Moon & Back Gallery

Lovers can take in an impressive immersive experience that just reopened in Richmond. The Moon & Back Gallery features a series of rooms, with augmented virtual reality. The one-of-a-kind experience is definitely something different to do with your date and will create some unforgettable memories (and pictures to prove it).

Location: 150-12111 Bridgeport Road

Challenge one another to a game of mini golf

Who’s up for some glow-in-the-dark putting? West Coast Mini Putt in Richmond is a fun take on mini putt and perfect for a date night. It offers a 9-hole course that is completely blacklight lit. And since it’s indoors, you can enjoy the fun rain-or-shine, which in rainy Vancouver, is definitely a win.

Location: 7391 Elmbridge Way

Hit up a secret speakeasy

There are so many hidden places to explore in Vancouver. Check out one Vancouver hot spot on Main Street that is located behind an inconspicious accounting office. From the front, you’ll see a desk, cabinet, shelf and a few framed photos on the wall. But it’s all just a hoax. The 40-seat lounge known as Key Party is actually located through a door right next to the desk. The name and theme of the bar is a nod to the 1970s, where people would host swinger parties.

Location: 2303 Main Street

Catch a flick at the drive-in

For a classic date night option, opt for a drive-in movie. The Twilight Drive-In is Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in movie theatre and it’s located in Langley. Watch movies under the stars in the comfort and privacy of your vehicle. Of course, there’s also a concession right on-site where you can grab some snacks for the show.

Location: 3350 260 Street, Fraser Hwy

Play games at The Rec Room

Gamers have to check out The Rec Room entertainment centre at the Amazing Brentwood Mall. The main area is called ‘The Yard’ and features a variety of arcade games. It has everything from classics like skee ball and racing to physical games like table tennis and billiards.

Players are given a wristband to track their credits and this will be kept with them throughout their visit. Points can be used towards prizes, ranging from candy and toys to higher end items like game consoles and designer purses.

Location: 920 Willingdon Avenue Unit 2106

Get festive at VanDusen Botanical Garden’s Festival of Lights

The highly-anticipated Festival of Lights is set to return on Nov. 26. The lights will be spread all over the 15 acres of VanDusen Botanical Garden. This is an enchanting winter experience for couples, with holiday treats, music and fun activities. The festival will also be introducing some new features such as an illuminated rose garden display and a Santa letter-writing activity for kids.

Location: 5251 Oak Street

Shop at the largest Christmas store in B.C.

The Christmas Store at Potters Nursery in Surrey is back. The entire nursery has transformed into a magical winter wonderland and has all your holiday wants and needs. The massive 28,000 sq-ft space is full of enchanted decor, wonderful gifts and so much more. There are also a number of themes that make this spot worthy of being added to your holiday bucket list.

Location: 19158 48 Avenue

Marvel at the work of Da Vinci

The Da Vinci exhibit is an exclusive multi-room exhibit and a unique interactive experience showcasing the work of Leonardo da Vinci. This is the first time this art exhibit has come to Canada and it has drawn millions of visitors worldwide. Take advantage of the exhibit on now.

Location: Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way)

Visit the Vancouver Art Galley

If you are a John Lennon fan or of Yoko Ono, the Vancouver Art Gallery is hosting “Growing Freedom: The instructions of Yoko Ono and The art of John and Yoko.” The exhibit will look at the couple’s collaborative projects as well as artistic instruction work by Yoko Ono.

Location: 750 Hornby Street

Walk through an illuminated garden

The City of Surrey is putting on a free illuminated nature trail experience through Bear Creek Park, just in time for the holidays. The breathtaking light displays are dazzling and make for beautiful photo opportunities for some Christmas cards, not to mention bringing cheer to all your holiday-loving senses.

Location: 13750 88 Avenue

Get drinks somewhere “tropical”

Can’t go on a vacation? Well you can still eat as if you were somewhere far far away. If you have ever gone to a luau, or wanted to, the Shameful Tiki Room will give you serious tropical vibes. Enjoy Polynesian cocktails and cuisine, as well as a purely exotic ambiance with island-themed decor. This is your classic tiki bar but will make you feel like you aren’t in “Raincover” at all.

Location: 4362 Main Street

