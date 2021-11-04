Outdoor Dining In Heated Bubble Domes Is Back In Vancouver

Who says you can’t enjoy outdoor dining during the fall and winter months?

Thanks to heated bubble domes, you can once again soak up the sights and sounds of outdoor dining while also staying warm and cozy.

The Westin Bayshore’s H Tasting Lounge has brought back its magical Winterlust dome dining experience in the heart of Coal Harbour.

But this year, the reimagined private dining experience will feature five brand new domes. Each spacious 8-by-8″ dome boasts panoramic views overlooking Stanley Park and onto the North Shore.

The elevated domes are equipped for those long winter nights, with heaters and independent sound systems. Inside guests will find sheepskin throws, faux fur pillows and woodland inspired decor, which adds to its Nordic charm.

For food, guests can dig into a variety of small and large plates. Try their caviar donuts, cheese plate, charcuterie, seafood tower, beef striploin or miso glazed sablefish.

As for dessert, order from a selection of gelato, warm apple galette, creme brulee, cotton candy and cream puffs, cranberry white chocolate cheesecake and a caramel brownie. Can’t decide? Get a little taste of it all with their dessert platter.

They also have a breakfast menu that is to die for, with a lobster eggs benedict and pumpkin spice pancakes.

The domes can comfortably seat between six to eight guests.

Reservations can be made via Tock and they’re subject to a minimum spend (dependent on the time and day) that is prepaid at the time of making your reservation. Cancellations within 48 hours of the booked experience will be non-refundable.

Winterlust

Location: Westin Bayshore at 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

