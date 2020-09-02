You Can Get One Of BC’s Fanciest High Tea Sets To Go In Victoria

One of the most iconic afternoon tea sets in BC can now be brought along on a social distancing friendly picnic.
The Fairmont Empress in Victoria is packing up their signature sets and offering them to go on Saturdays and Sundays.
The Empress Tea To Go box has all the same sweet and savoury delicacies you know and love from their stunning tea tiers and it’s all made fresh to order.
Dig into raisin scones, coronation chicken on brioche, English cucumber on rye, lemon poppy shortbread, passion fruit tarts, apple spice cake and Empress blend iced tea (just to name a few).
Enjoy it at Beacon Hill Park, on the lawn at Legislature or another favourite spot in the city.
Fairmont Empress Tea To Go
When: Available Saturdays and Sundays only
Where: Pick up at 721 Government Street, Victoria
Cost: $65 per person
