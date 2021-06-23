Elton John Will Host One Of His Final Concerts Ever at BC Place

Elton John will be back in concert to finish off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He has just announced final dates from Europe to North America. The original tour launched in 2018 and was scheduled to run for 3 years. However, the initial dates were postponed due to the pandemic.

Elton John will be visiting BC Place in October 21, 2022. You won’t have to wait until then to grab tickets however.

According to BC Place, concert tickets will be available on June 30, 2021.

Elton John has announced Farewell Yellow Brick Road his final tour, visiting BC Place in Vancouver – October 21, 2022! Tickets on sale Wed, June 30 🚀 📽 https://t.co/SVZbOsJCen — BC Place (@bcplace) June 23, 2021

The singer has previously said that this tour will be his final.

In a statement to Rolling Stone he says, “Hello, all you wonderful fans out there. I’m coming to you today with an announcement I’ve been working towards for, well, all my life: The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe. I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”

It’s no doubt that this concert will be one for the books.

Elton John in Concert

When: October 21, 2022

Where: BC Place

Tickets: Available June 30

