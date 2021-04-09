Futuristic Tesla Semi Trucks are Coming to BC Highways

It’s no secret that the world of transportation have been going electric: scooters, bikes, cars, etc. However, the world of trucking hasn’t been seeing much change – that is until now.

B.C. will soon be seeing an electric fleet of Tesla trucks on the road.

Tesla has created electric powered semi-trailer trucks, and two companies on Vancouver Island are taking on this futuristic electric fleet.

Which Companies Ordered Tesla Trucks?

One of these companies is Mosaic Forest Management, which has 300 diesel-powered trucks used for logging as well as carrying materials to and from the island.

The Tesla trucks will be tried out as a pilot project. The company will be adding 3 trucks to their fleet and testing them out in the field over the next few years.

Another company, is jumping on board with the electric semi-trailers. Quality Foods has also announced they will be a part of this transition and testing out the Tesla Trucks within their fleet. They also have place an order for 3 Tesla trucks and adding them to their existing 9 trucks.

Quality Foods plans to test out the electric trucks to deliver food to 13 stores across Vancouver Island and Powell River.

How Will It Work and When?

A centralized charging facility is being built in Parksville by Ecowest Driven. It provides a location right in the centre of the island. This should be perfect for the haul that these trucks do.

For the logging trucks, essentially it would create a routine and cycle that is good for electricity capacity trucks. Going down the hill after getting loaded up in the woods would regenerate electricity so the recharging of batteries post-loading would get them set-up for their next trip

There isn’t an exact timelines for when the Tesla trucks will be arriving in B.C.

However, it’s expected you will see one of these beauties on a highway sooner than later.

