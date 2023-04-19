Futuristic Tesla Semi Trucks are Coming to BC Highways

After Tesla first announced their electric semi truck back in 2017, there hasn’t been much progress… that is until now.

Earlier this year, Pepsi finally received the first order of the Tesla Semi. They have received 36 trucks so far, and plans to roll out 100 more before the end of the year. Other company’s have also started receiving their orders.

Hopefully, this will mean that B.C. will soon be seeing an electric fleet of Tesla trucks on the road.

RELATED: This Vancouver Couple Lives Rent-free in an Ambulance



However, it was reported in April that Tesla had recalled a number of their electric semi-trucks. This comes only a few months after they were introduced to the market. The recall was initiated due to concerns over the possibility of the vehicles rolling away as a result of a potential emergency brake malfunction.

It is unclear how that would affect further production, but we do hope it gets resolved soon.

PEPSI TESLA SEMI TRUCK POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY.⚡ pic.twitter.com/Th5ntHVnAT — TESLA CARS ONLY (@teslacarsonly) April 18, 2023

Which BC Companies Ordered Tesla Trucks?

In 2021, two Vancouver Island companies announced that they have placed an order for these futuristic electric vehicles.

One of these companies is Mosaic Forest Management, which has 300 diesel-powered trucks used for logging as well as carrying materials to and from the island.

The Tesla trucks will be tried out as a pilot project. The company will be adding 3 trucks to their fleet and testing them out in the field over the next few years.

Another company, is jumping on board with the electric semi-trailers. Quality Foods has also announced they will be a part of this transition and testing out the Tesla Trucks within their fleet. They also have place an order for 3 Tesla trucks and adding them to their existing 9 trucks.

Quality Foods plans to test out the electric trucks to deliver food to 13 stores across Vancouver Island and Powell River.