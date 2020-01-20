7 Great Restaurants Now Offering $25 Menus As Part of The Dine Out Festival

If you’re dining on a budget, we’ve got just the thing for you: Dine Out Vancouver.

While a lot of amazing eateries are offering set menus at a $35 and $45 price point, these spots are some of the best that are offering $25 menus.

Dine Out Vancouver Festival 2020

Afghan Horsemen

Check out this Granville Island eatery serving up incredible Afghan eats. They’re offering a $25 dinner menu with a choice of hummus, manta or eggplant dip as your starter. For entrees, you can choose between lamb korma, chili chicken, shola plate or lamb shoulder. Top it all off with dessert, where they whip up the best baklawa (honey pastry with walnuts and pistachios).

Bells & Whistles

Sometimes, all you need is some elevated pub grub. This East Vancouver spot is the place to be during Dine Out, with their $25 dinner menu. To start things off, get their pretzel buns with tangy honey mustard dip, butternut squash soup or caesar salad. Follow that with one of their incredible burgers (classic, veggie, crispy chicken or all-day breakfast burg). Finally, for dessert—dig into their soft serve twist with the perfect blend of vanilla and chocolate.

The New Oxford

Hit up this hot spot in Yaletown for a $25 dinner menu. For appetizers, choose between roasted carrot and coconut soup, sugar snap peas with Spanish chili or parmesan fries with queso dip. As for entrees, they have rigatoni with charred eggplant ragu, a coconut curry bowl with cauliflower rice or grilled sausages with caramelized onions. Save room for dessert—they have a chocolate creme brulee with whipped cream and candied almonds.

Water St. Cafe

This bustling spot in Gastown is offering a $25 menu for lunch. Start off with their signature soup or salad, bison carpaccio or burrata caprese. For entrees, choose between lamb lollipops, spaghetti carbonara, eggplant pave, New York steak and frites or linguine. Dessert options include a lemon tart with Italian meringue or your choice of sorbet.

Las Margaritas

Check out this Vancouver eatery with a $25 dinner menu. Start off with butternut squash soup, sope or a shrimp cocktail. For entrees, choose from lamb barbacoa, chicken tamale or a cauliflower burrito. For dessert, you can dig into your choice of either a Mexican brownie or their signature tres leche cake.

Davie Dosa Company

Check out this Indian eatery in the West End, offering up a $25 dinner menu. For the appetizer, you’ll get a tandoori spiced chicken skewer and kachumbari salad. For their entree, they’re offering up chicken curry served with steamed vegetables, rice and flaky bread. And last but not least, for dessert they’re serving green lentil dumplings with sweetened coconut milk.

Maru Korean Bistro

This North Vancouver joint will definitely hit the spot with their $25 dinner menu. For appetizers, choose between crispy rice paper rolls or root veggies 3 ways. For entrees, they have Asian-style hot pot, eggplant with fermented shrimp and a fermented black bean sauce cured pork belly. Finally, for dessert they are serving a pumpkin cheesecake or traditional Korean rice puffs with syrup and candied pecans.

When: Now until Feb. 2, 2020

