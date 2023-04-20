Where To Find Outrageous Desserts In Metro Vancouver

Calling all those with a sweet tooth: If you’re a dessert before dinner kind of person, here’s the most unique desserts in Vancouver that you definitely need to try out.

These crazy desserts in and around Vancouver are anything but vanilla and will surely leave you in a sugar coma.

Craziest desserts in Vancouver

Not what it looks like cakes at Daan Go Cake Lab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daan Go Cake Lab by @bakersiu (@daangocakelab)

We’ve all come across those viral videos online where individuals cut into items that seem like something entirely different, only to discover that it’s actually a cake. It’s a delightful visual treat, as well as being delicious. So, why not get creative and find some unique looking treats at this bakery.

Address: 4731 Garden City Rd unit 100, Richmond

Penis Colada Cupcake at Punk Rock Pastries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punk Rock Pastries (@punkrockpastries)

The popular Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby is all about whipping up NSFW desserts, including these cupcakes that would be perfect for a bachelorette party.

Plus who doesn’t like Pina Coladas, especially when you’re caught in the rain of Vancouver.

Address: 5548 Hastings Street, Burnaby

4-in-1 Cakes at Surely Sweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elle bakes (@surely_sweets)

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where everyone in your group wants a different flavoured cake? Well look no further! Surely Sweets, a Filipino bakery that specializes in cakes and breads, has the perfect solution – 4-flavor cakes! You can now satisfy all your cravings with their signature flavors, which include ube (purple yams), cream cheese, and vanilla chiffon. Additionally, they offer unique flavors such as Salted Egg Parmesan or Dulce de Leche Ensaymada.

Address: Order online

Loaded Bubble Waffles at Something Sweet Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Something_Sweet_BBY (@something_sweet_burnaby)

Bubble waffles have been a beloved take-out dessert for quite some time now, but this recently established store in Burnaby takes it up a notch. Something Sweet Restaurant in Burnaby not only serves a wide range of bubble egg waffles but also provides an extensive assortment of desserts, such as drinks, crepes, bingsu, kakigori, fresh coconut jelly bowls, and more.

Address: 6888 Royal Oak Ave #101, Burnaby

Cereal Killer cupcake at Punk Rock Pastries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punk Rock Pastries (@punkrockpastries)

Or opt for a more PG version, with this cereal-themed treat also available at the one and only Punk Rock Pastries.

The Froot Loops cupcakes (appropriately named Cereal Killer) are just as delicious as they look and will be sure to hit the spot.

Address: 5548 Hastings Street, Burnaby



An entire bucket of Bingsoo at Passion8 Dessert Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foodie | YVR (@foodlog_yvr)

This dessert cafe in Vancouver might just be heaven on earth for Bingsoo lovers.

Those in search of a sweet treat can get their hands on a bucket of Bingsoo at this spot, for those times when you just can’t get enough sugar in your life.

Address: 3010 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Supreme Croissants at Leavenly Goods Bakery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanna Woo: Vancouver Foodie (@deannawoo)

Leavenly Bakery’s croissants are so photogenic that they appear to have come straight out of a cartoon. These four-inch circular treats are stuffed with a variety of delectable creams and covered in chocolate ganache, taking inspiration from the trendy supreme croissants found at NYC’s Lafayette Grand Cafe and Bakery. You may select from an array of flavors, including Strawberry, Raspberry, Matcha, S’mores, and Ube.

Address: 9247 Shaughnessy St. Vancouver

A marshmallow and cotton candy milkshake at Craffles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craffles (@eatcraffles)

These milkshakes will definitely bring all the boys to your yard. Craffles, inside the Lonsdale Quay Market, has some pretty wild creations, with milkshakes topped off with everything you could ever dream of.

We’re talking marshmallows, cotton candy, and other mouthwatering sweets.

Address: 123 Carrie Cates Ct #116, North Vancouver

The chunkiest ice cream sandwich at Innocent Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Innocent Ice Cream (@innocenticecream)

One of Vancouver’s sweetest ice cream shops is best known for their chunky ice cream sandwiches that will leave you with a sugar high.

Their handmade ice cream is perfectly sandwiched between two of their signature cookies. What could possibly be better than that?

Address: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver

Get a whole bucket of different flavours at Innocent Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Innocent Ice Cream (@innocenticecream)

Can’t decide on a flavour? Then get a bunch of different ones in a bucket at Innocent Ice Cream.

The ice cream shop has lots of flavours to choose from, including After Eight, Black Forest, Coco Puff (vegan), Iced Mocha (vegan), Matcha Latte and more. Then top them off with your choice of cookie.

Address: 4895 Main Street, Vancouver

Ice Cream Taco at Rain or Shine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rain or Shine Ice Cream (@rainorshineyvr)

Who says tacos can’t be for dessert? Rain or Shine is serving up ice cream tacos and they’re a must for anyone with a sweet tooth.

And they’re easy to come across in the city, with three locations in Vancouver. Like the name says, nothing beats ice cream rain or shine.

Address: 1926 West 4th Avenue, 3382 Cambie Street and 6001 University Blvd in Vancouver

S’mores ice cream bar or Creme Brulee ice cream at Made By Mister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISTER ARTISAN ICE CREAM (@madebymister)

This must-try parlour serves ice cream made in-house with locally sourced ingredients.

Their claim-to-fame has to be their S’mores ice cream bar but their Creme Brulee is a close second.

Address: 1141 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Loaded waffles at Nero Belgian Waffle Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by f4f! (@nourish4yourself)

Belgian waffles anyone? Originating from the south of Belgium, these Liège waffles in Vancouver are the real deal.

They offer a variety of toppings, including fresh strawberries, caramelized bananas, dark chocolate, lemon curd, honey mascarpone, whipped cream and much, much more.

Address: 1002 Seymour Street and 1703 Robson Street, Vancouver

Get the biggest Bingsoo at Sulmida Dessert Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sulmida Dessert Cafe DT (@sulmidadt)

This dessert shop in Burnaby is home to a Bingsoo of epic proportions.

They have lots of delicious flavours to choose from, including pineapple, mango cheese, red bean, green tea, Nutella banana, chocolate brownie and more.

Address: 4697 Kingsway, Burnaby

Try an over the top cream puff at Beta5 Chocolates

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BETA5 (@beta5chocolates)

For all things cream puffs, look no further than BETA5 Chocolates.

They have a vast selection of flavours to choose from, including several variations of chocolate, mango milk tea, Vietnamese coffee, chai, pina colada and vanilla.

Address: 409 Industrial Ave, Vancouver

Get a cake on top of your latte at Minus Cake Boutique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chocoviv (@chocoviv)

In need of a caffeine and dessert fix? This spot has got it all. It has cake and drink pairings for those who want the best of both worlds.

A couple of the combinations include Matcha Cake with a Matcha Green Tea Latte and Chocolate Ovaltine Raspberry Cake with Oreo Slush.

Address: 3615 Kingsway, Vancouver