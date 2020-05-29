Indulge In Boozy Creme Brûlée At This Vancouver Dessert Cafe

Food
Craving something sweet with an extra kick? Crackle Creme has just the thing for you.
The popular Vancouver cafe offers the perfect pick-me-up for any dessert lover. Indulge in their decadent selection of Creme Brûlée, including a few boozy varieties.
You Might Also Like:
- Up Your Dessert Game With These Giant Tiramisu Ice Cream Sandwiches
- Curb Your Munchies At This New Store With All The Hard-To-Find Snacks
Creme Brûlée flavours
- Guinness with maple bacon
- Baileys
- Bourbon Butterscotch
- Pina Colada
- Black Sesame
- Durian
- Earl Grey
- Ferrero Rocher
- Hojicha
- Honey Lavender
- Mango Coconut
- Organic matcha
- Pandan coconut
- Salted caramel
- Thai Green Tea
- Vanilla Bean
- Vietnamese Coffee
- White Chocolate Rose
The liquor based (or vegan) flavours are $6 each, while all the others are $5.
They also whip up a variety of other delicious treats, including authentic Belgian Liege waffles (Nutella, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Bean), ice cream and macarons.
Crackle Creme
When: Open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays & noon to 9 p.m. on weekends
Where: Pick up available at 245 Union Street, Vancouver
For more sweet eats, check out our Food section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.