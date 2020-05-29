Indulge In Boozy Creme Brûlée At This Vancouver Dessert Cafe

Meagan Gill | May 29, 2020
Food
Crackle Creme
Photo: Crackle Creme

Craving something sweet with an extra kick? Crackle Creme has just the thing for you.

The popular Vancouver cafe offers the perfect pick-me-up for any dessert lover. Indulge in their decadent selection of Creme Brûlée, including a few boozy varieties.

You Might Also Like:

Creme Brûlée flavours

  • Guinness with maple bacon
  • Baileys
  • Bourbon Butterscotch
  • Pina Colada
  • Black Sesame
  • Durian
  • Earl Grey
  • Ferrero Rocher
  • Hojicha
  • Honey Lavender
  • Mango Coconut
  • Organic matcha
  • Pandan coconut
  • Salted caramel
  • Thai Green Tea
  • Vanilla Bean
  • Vietnamese Coffee
  • White Chocolate Rose

The liquor based (or vegan) flavours are $6 each, while all the others are $5.

They also whip up a variety of other delicious treats, including authentic Belgian Liege waffles (Nutella, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Bean), ice cream and macarons.

Crackle Creme

Photo: Crackle Creme

Crackle Creme

When: Open 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays & noon to 9 p.m. on weekends

Where: Pick up available at 245 Union Street, Vancouver

For more sweet eats, check out our Food section.

Log in or create an account to save content