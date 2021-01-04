COVID-19 Cases in BC at an All-Time High Following The Holiday Season

Even with fewer tests being administered over the holidays, the number of Covid-19 cases in BC have hit a record high.

Despite how many people are getting tested, the positivity rate has increased overall. This rate is important as it helps public health officials understand how fast transmission is occurring in communities, and what testing strategies should be in place.

The BC Centre for Disease Control’s Covid-19 dashboard shows the total COVID-19 cases in BC, as well as the 7-day average positivity rate. We are currently sitting at 8.8% as a province and at 7700+ active cases.

On the Rise

This positivity percentage rate has been climbing. In early October it was at 1.2%.

While the total province is now at 8.8% of tests coming back positive, the rates by region are broken down as well:

Northern Health region: 15%

Vancouver Island region: 2%

Fraser Health region: 10.5%

Fewer Tests but More Positives

On December 15th BC recorded the most tests being performed. However, that number dropped to almost half (to just 8003 tests) as of Dec. 30th.

Dr. Bonnie Henry suggested that people didn’t want to get tested and forced to self-isolate prior to the holidays. She stated this being worrisome, “we know that people are getting together — some people — and even if it’s just your household … you may bring this into your household and spread it to them.”

Despite less testing, we have hit our highest number of cases, and the positivity rate is at an all-time high.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Do you think the number will steadily climb? Or do you feel that we are going to see a decline due to people taking the opportunity to self-isolate and/or vaccine?

