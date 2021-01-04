VPD Broke Up 100 Person Party + Issued $10,000+ in Fines on NYE

Despite the restrictions in place until January 8th on social gatherings, as well as a liquor ban at 8pm, New Year’s Eve proved to be a busy night for Vancouver police. Vancouver fines due to Covid-19 orders totalled over $10,000 between Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

A Vancouver restaurant is being shamed for allowing a 100 person party to take place on New Year’s Eve. VPD was called in for this party, as well as 34 others across the city.

100 Person Party Broken Up

The Cold Tea Restaurant, on Granville and Davie, was found hosting a private party with approximately 100 attendees, liquor and food still being served. VPD officers shut the party down at 11pm and issued a $2300 fine to the owner.

The president of the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservice Association, Ian Tostenson, found the event insulting, stating that while other restaurants in the city abided by the rules and lost thousands of dollars, this particular event hurts the industry’s credibility. He supports providing stiffer penalties on businesses that break these rules.

The owners of Cold Tea claim that the VPD’s numbers are being exaggerated. They stated that there was a group of 38 people, not 100, and guests were seated at socially distanced tables. When the police came in through the back, there were photos being taken and the group was about to vacate.

Even if what the owners are saying is true, the violation was still being breached, allowing for large parties, serving alcohol past 8pm, as well as it being past the 10pm vacate time.

The restaurant maintains it has high standards and protocols regarding COVID-19.

More Vancouver Fines on NYE

In addition, there were 33 other calls made into the police. As a result there were over $10,000 in fines issued across Vancouver, on New Year’s Eve.

One $2,300 going to Cold Tea, 3 other event organizers were also fined $2,300 each.

Vancouver police report they were called to dozens of events violating the province’s ban on social gatherings. They have rounded up some of their calls on their New Year’s Eve Bulletin Board.

Extra officers had to be sent out to the Granville and Gastown area, specifically to monitor numbers, and were quite busy responding to calls throughout the rest of the city.

Police also attended a dance party at the Vancouver Art Gallery protesting COVID-19 restrictions, but did not issue any fines.

