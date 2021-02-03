Costco Is Beginning To Test Curbside Pickup

How many people would be interested in curbside pickup options from Costco?

The wholesaler giant, where people can go to hoard toilet paper or buy essentials in bulk, has been hosting long line-ups wrapping around the building since the start of the pandemic.

However, it appears now that Costco is beginning to test out curbside pickup in the United States.

Why Does This Matter?

It appears that Costco likes to test out new procedures in the United States first before rolling it out internationally. For example, when they first tested their mandatory mask policy, it was in a few stores in the neighbouring south before being rolled out here in B.C shortly after.

Sure enough after testing it out, the policy became mandatory all across the stores in North America.

This contact-free shopping method is being offered in three locations in the states right now, with a $100 minimum order and subject to a $10 fee.

Now that Costco curbside pickup testing has begun, it may just be a matter of time before you see the service offered at your local store.

