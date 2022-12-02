Ten $1,000 Gift Cards To Be Won For Anyone Who Shops in Downtown Langley

The holiday season is officially here and that means it’s time to do some Christmas shopping. While it’s easy to rely on online shopping to cover your gift list, Downtown Langley has a tremendous wealth of makers, independent shops, restaurants and retailers that make supporting a local small business as easy as tapping your credit card.

As an added bonus, 52 businesses are offering a huge incentive for anyone who shops in Downtown Langley through Christmas Eve.

Christmas Time in the city is Langley’s biggest shopping contest ever with 10 incredible prizes to be won. Each prize is a whopping $1,000 gift card to help you check off everyone on your Christmas shopping list this year without the stress of breaking the bank.

Entering the contest is super easy: After you make a purchase, just write your name and phone number on the back of your receipt and pop it in the ballot box at any of the participating businesses. The Contest draw will take place on January 5, 2023 and 10 winners will walk away with a $1,000 shopping spree.

Participating Businesses

Places to shop

All of Oils, Wholesome Oils & Vinegars, 20450 Douglas Crescent

Everything But The Groom Bridal Boutique, 20478 Fraser Highway

Everything Uniforms, 105-20611 Fraser Highway

BIPOC & Local Marketplace, 10-20631 Fraser Highway

Everything But Diamonds, 20573 Fraser Highway

Forever Yours Lingerie, 20460 Fraser Highway

Hempyz Gifts & Novelties, 101A-20505 Fraser Highway

High Road Farm Market, 20577 Fraser Highway

Hope for Children Thrift Store, 20211 56 Avenue

It’s About Time, 20235 Fraser Highway

Key Largo Jewellery & Loans, 20369 56th Avenue

Krazy Bob’s Music Emporium, 20484 Fraser Highway

Langley Home Hardware and BBQ Shop, 20427 Douglas Crescent

Langley Highland Flower Shop, 4-20555 56 Avenue

Lucy Clothing, 101-20565 Fraser Highway

McFrugal’s Discount Outlet, 101-5501 204th Street

Mac’s Framing, 20456 Fraser Highway

Mission Thrift Store, 20500 Logan Avenue

Naked Tea Galore Inc., 20245 Industrial Avenue

Nova & Co. Consignment, 20416 Fraser Highway

Opus Art Supply, 95-5501 204 Street

Penny Pinchers Thrift Store, 20550 Fraser Highway

Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium, 20499 Fraser Highway

Randy’s Game Shop, 20569 Fraser Highway

Shoes of Europe, 20502 Fraser Highway

The Creative Bookworm, 20438 Douglas Crescent

The Hayloft Vintage Mall, 20457 Fraser Highway

The Local Space, 20497 Fraser Highway

The Passionate Home, 20528 Fraser Highway

This Is It Gifts, 20494 Fraser Highway

Places to eat and drink

1 Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market Inc., 102-20633 Fraser Highway

McBurney’s Coffee & Tea House, 20504 Fraser Highway

The Raving Gamer Bistro, 5735 203 Street

Red Swan Pizza Langley, 101-20631 Fraser Highway

Ashoka Indian Cuisine, 20530 Fraser Highway

Lemon Bakery, 102-20108 Fraser Highway

Ban Chok Dee Thai Cuisine, 20563 Douglas Crescent

Cozy Bean Bakery & Cafe, 20493 Fraser Highway

Dal’s Poke, 5492 Salt Lane

Farm Country Brewing Inc., 5-20555 56 Avenue

Food by Fanta, 2-20542 Fraser Highway

Sticky’s Candy and Bakery, 20464 Fraser Highway

Von eUw BREW, 20165 Industrial Avenue

Other services

Evolution Pilates & Yoga Studio, 101 – 20457 Fraser Highway

Habitat Eco Salon, 5511 208th Street

Black Orchid Hair Studio, 20506 Fraser Highway

Blink & Brow Co. Ltd., 5499 Salt Lane

Ears Hearing Clinics, C-20568 56 Avenue

Sabai Thai Spa, 20611 Fraser Highway

Spectrum Beauty, 5568 204th Street

Sugar’d Eco Sweet Hair Removal, 20571 Fraser Highway

Woo Kim Langley Tae Kwon Do, 109-20505 Fraser Highway

Whether you stop by today to kick off the season of giving or wait until the last minute to check everyone off your list, Downtown Langley businesses will be there for you with truly unique gifts.

