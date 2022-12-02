Ten $1,000 Gift Cards To Be Won For Anyone Who Shops in Downtown Langley

The holiday season is officially here and that means it’s time to do some Christmas shopping. While it’s easy to rely on online shopping to cover your gift list, Downtown Langley has a tremendous wealth of makers, independent shops, restaurants and retailers that make supporting a local small business as easy as tapping your credit card.
As an added bonus, 52 businesses are offering a huge incentive for anyone who shops in Downtown Langley through Christmas Eve.
Christmas Time in the city is Langley’s biggest shopping contest ever with 10 incredible prizes to be won. Each prize is a whopping $1,000 gift card to help you check off everyone on your Christmas shopping list this year without the stress of breaking the bank.
Entering the contest is super easy: After you make a purchase, just write your name and phone number on the back of your receipt and pop it in the ballot box at any of the participating businesses. The Contest draw will take place on January 5, 2023 and 10 winners will walk away with a $1,000 shopping spree.
Participating Businesses
Places to shop
- All of Oils, Wholesome Oils & Vinegars, 20450 Douglas Crescent
- Everything But The Groom Bridal Boutique, 20478 Fraser Highway
- Everything Uniforms, 105-20611 Fraser Highway
- BIPOC & Local Marketplace, 10-20631 Fraser Highway
- Everything But Diamonds, 20573 Fraser Highway
- Forever Yours Lingerie, 20460 Fraser Highway
- Hempyz Gifts & Novelties, 101A-20505 Fraser Highway
- High Road Farm Market, 20577 Fraser Highway
- Hope for Children Thrift Store, 20211 56 Avenue
- It’s About Time, 20235 Fraser Highway
- Key Largo Jewellery & Loans, 20369 56th Avenue
- Krazy Bob’s Music Emporium, 20484 Fraser Highway
- Langley Home Hardware and BBQ Shop, 20427 Douglas Crescent
- Langley Highland Flower Shop, 4-20555 56 Avenue
- Lucy Clothing, 101-20565 Fraser Highway
- McFrugal’s Discount Outlet, 101-5501 204th Street
- Mac’s Framing, 20456 Fraser Highway
- Mission Thrift Store, 20500 Logan Avenue
- Naked Tea Galore Inc., 20245 Industrial Avenue
- Nova & Co. Consignment, 20416 Fraser Highway
- Opus Art Supply, 95-5501 204 Street
- Penny Pinchers Thrift Store, 20550 Fraser Highway
- Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium, 20499 Fraser Highway
- Randy’s Game Shop, 20569 Fraser Highway
- Shoes of Europe, 20502 Fraser Highway
- The Creative Bookworm, 20438 Douglas Crescent
- The Hayloft Vintage Mall, 20457 Fraser Highway
- The Local Space, 20497 Fraser Highway
- The Passionate Home, 20528 Fraser Highway
- This Is It Gifts, 20494 Fraser Highway
Places to eat and drink
- 1 Fish 2 Fish Fresh Seafood Market Inc., 102-20633 Fraser Highway
- McBurney’s Coffee & Tea House, 20504 Fraser Highway
- The Raving Gamer Bistro, 5735 203 Street
- Red Swan Pizza Langley, 101-20631 Fraser Highway
- Ashoka Indian Cuisine, 20530 Fraser Highway
- Lemon Bakery, 102-20108 Fraser Highway
- Ban Chok Dee Thai Cuisine, 20563 Douglas Crescent
- Cozy Bean Bakery & Cafe, 20493 Fraser Highway
- Dal’s Poke, 5492 Salt Lane
- Farm Country Brewing Inc., 5-20555 56 Avenue
- Food by Fanta, 2-20542 Fraser Highway
- Sticky’s Candy and Bakery, 20464 Fraser Highway
- Von eUw BREW, 20165 Industrial Avenue
Other services
- Evolution Pilates & Yoga Studio, 101 – 20457 Fraser Highway
- Habitat Eco Salon, 5511 208th Street
- Black Orchid Hair Studio, 20506 Fraser Highway
- Blink & Brow Co. Ltd., 5499 Salt Lane
- Ears Hearing Clinics, C-20568 56 Avenue
- Sabai Thai Spa, 20611 Fraser Highway
- Spectrum Beauty, 5568 204th Street
- Sugar’d Eco Sweet Hair Removal, 20571 Fraser Highway
- Woo Kim Langley Tae Kwon Do, 109-20505 Fraser Highway
Whether you stop by today to kick off the season of giving or wait until the last minute to check everyone off your list, Downtown Langley businesses will be there for you with truly unique gifts.
