10 Cool Places Worth Exploring in Downtown Langley

You don’t have to sit in traffic all the way to downtown Vancouver to find some cool things to do.Those lucky enough to live in the Fraser Valley don’t have to travel far at all. Downtown Langley is home to a bustling food scene, a plethora of must-visit shops, majestic murals and much more.

Downtown Langley Food Scene

Downtown Langley is a foodie’s paradise with great food everywhere you look. Whether you call Langley home or are simply looking for a new place to explore, downtown Langley’s food scene has the perfect cove of treasures to eat through.

Craving something light that feels like you’re beach side? Look no further than Dal’s Poke. This spot has several signature bowls, including “So Canadian Eh,” which consists of salmon, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, carrots, corn, cucumbers and your choice of a base (white rice, brown rice, quinoa or spring mix). You can also customize your meal to create the perfect bowl that hits every spot.

If you’re more in the mood for a meal and a cocktail you won’t be able to resist taking a photo of, head to Food by Fanta. This stylish eatery prepares an elevated colourful take on sliders, chicken wings and classic seafood dishes, making every plate look like a rainbow road. Food by Fanta also takes cocktail hour to a whole new level with their perfectly named beautiful decadent drinks like “pretty lady” and “gun and roses”.

Looking for a laid back atmosphere with great pub food and great local beer? Sink your teeth into all the comfort food options at Farm Country Brewing. Their menu features soft pretzels, dips, wings, nachos, flatbreads and melts (sandwiches with gooey melted cheese). They have a variety of local craft beers for you to choose from and are constantly featuring themed nights like trivia nights and live music. Check out their Instagram page for updates so you can stop by and take part in one of their theme nights!

Whether you’re looking for an early morning treat or an after lunch sweet pick-me-up, you have to check out Lemon Bakery. There are a number of baked goods to choose from, including cinnamon rolls, assorted scones, lemon bars, lemon tarts, lemon crinkle cookies and cupcakes, so for those more indecisive you might need to try a few. If you’re feeling a bit more peckish they also feature sandwiches and pinwheels.

Sometimes you really need a taco to get you through the day. At Viva Mexico you’ll find Mexican comfort food that always hits the spot. From nachos and tacos to enchiladas, burritos, and fajitas, you’ll be sure to get your fill of something warm and spicy to combat the cold.

Support Small Businesses

Shopping locally and sustainably can be difficult while you’re stuck in the hustle and bustle of Vancouver. Downtown Langley makes it so much easier to support local artisans and designers just by walking down the street.

If you’re someone who loves a good vintage find, you have to head over to Cherry Pick Vintage. This small vintage store has a great clean layout making it incredibly easy to find pieces you’ll just have to take home with you. If you’re not in the mood to shop but your friends are, they have the coziest places to sit down and hang out in the store while you wait.

Another must-visit stop is the BIPOC + Local Marketplace. This marketplace brings together BIPOC artisans from all over the country as well as local businesses and displays a wide variety of items, from clothing to mugs to jewlery to small trinkets you won’t be able to leave the store without. This is a perfect place to find some Christmas gifts for family, friends or coworkers.

Looking to furnish your home or a special place in your house? The Passionate Home is a multi-faceted vintage store that offers nearly every service you might need to make the inside of your home the perfect expression of yourself. If you’re looking to refurnish, you can pick up some chalk paint and turn that old dresser into a treasure, if you’re looking for a new addition to your home, you’ll almost certainly find a vintage treasure or two, even if it’s more clothing. The Passionate Home is staffed by people who know what they’re talking about and offers home decor consults and custom made furniture.

Shopping for clothing can be tricky, especially when shopping locally and sustainably when brands aren’t size-inclusive. Lucy Clothing offers stylish, cute plus-sized clothing that’s well-made in a boutique environment. They make sure to create pieces that fit your body well and take the stress off of finding a new pair of jeans. Find everything from dresses, jeans and tops to other casual pieces to fill your wardrobe with items that you love.

If you’re looking to win the gift-giving game, head over to This Is It! Gifts, where you’ll find the best gift for whoever it is you’re buying for. From babies to seniors and everyone in between, you’ll be able to lose all sense of time finding the right present for any occasion. We don’t blame you if you forget about gifts for other people and start putting things in your basket to fill your own home.

Moving Murals

There’s no better way to explore the beauty of downtown Langley than by foot. One of the best ways to do that is by going on the Mural Walk. Designed to take visitors on a picturesque stroll to explore all the different murals posted through the city, or for artists to get over their creative wall. Some of the murals are being brought to life with AR technology. These “moving murals” are truly a sight to see. And make for the perfect photo opp. You can also download a map that will lead them on a scenic tour of more than 20 one-of-a-kind creations by some very talented artists. Check out guide for 25 mesmerizing murals that are turning heads in Downtown Langley.

Casino + Entertainment

Feeling the gambling itch and want to try your luck? Check out the Cascades Casino Langley, dubbed “The hub of hospitality in the Fraser Valley”. There are plenty of slot machines, table games and poker games to play and a great bar as well to get yourself back in the gambling mood.

There’s constant live performances and two incredible restaurants to dine at. Match Eatery & Public house will be sure to fill you up on some of the best pub food around while offering a great sporting and entertainment experience. If you’re more in the mood for a lightly more luxurious yet approachable environment, Atlas Steak + Fish offers a wide ranging menu of tasty food and drinks that will be sure to satisfy.

This casino is also a resort so if you’re not as into gambling be sure to check out the spa that offers an extensive list of services that will be sure to have you feeling more refreshed and relaxed than you’ve ever been.

For those situated in the Fraser Valley, this is the perfect place where you can experience downtown city life without taking the sometimes hour or more long trek to Vancouver. In downtown Langley, you can spend hours or even the entire day eating and shopping your way through the city with friends, family, or even just yourself.

