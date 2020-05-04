Celebrate Cinco De Mayo At Home With Taco Kits To Go

Cinco De Mayo may look a lot different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic—but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a taco party at home.

Chancho Tortilleria on Davie Street is offering taco to go kits for those looking to celebrate Cinco De Mayo.

They’re also offering a promotion so you can get the best bang for your buck. Order their kit for take out on Tuesday, May 5th and you’ll get enough food for four people for $55 (plus tax).

The package includes everything you need to add some spice and Mexican flair into your life.

Taco kits from Chancho Tortilleria

Fresh made corn tortillas

Choose between vegetarian (potato and veggie varieties) or a pound of carnitas

Chips and guacamole

Salsas and black beans

Jar of margarita or michelada mix

Bring on the fiesta! Place your order through their website and pick it up at their restaurant at 560 Davie Street.

