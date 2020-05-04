Celebrate Cinco De Mayo At Home With Taco Kits To Go

Cinco De Mayo may look a lot different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic—but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a taco party at home.
Chancho Tortilleria on Davie Street is offering taco to go kits for those looking to celebrate Cinco De Mayo.
They’re also offering a promotion so you can get the best bang for your buck. Order their kit for take out on Tuesday, May 5th and you’ll get enough food for four people for $55 (plus tax).
The package includes everything you need to add some spice and Mexican flair into your life.
Taco kits from Chancho Tortilleria
- Fresh made corn tortillas
- Choose between vegetarian (potato and veggie varieties) or a pound of carnitas
- Chips and guacamole
- Salsas and black beans
- Jar of margarita or michelada mix
Bring on the fiesta! Place your order through their website and pick it up at their restaurant at 560 Davie Street.
