IHOP Now Delivers Massive Breakfast Feasts Straight To Your Door

Breakfast in bed anyone? Why not order in some IHOP?

The popular breakfast chain is offering up its signature breakfast eats for delivery.

They’ve even unveiled family feasts so there’s enough food to go around for everyone.

Family Feasts at IHOP

Pancake feast with Bacon: Eight of their buttermilk pancakes, four servings each of scrambled eggs and hash browns, eight hickory-smoked bacon strips and choice of two pancake toppings.

Pancake feast with Sausage: Eight of their buttermilk pancakes, four servings each of scrambled eggs and hash browns, eight pork sausage links and choice of two pancake toppings.

Lunch/dinner feast: 16 pieces of Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders, choice of eight buttermilk pancakes, 12 Belgian Waffle triangles or a basket of French fries.

Of course all their usual menu favourites are up for grabs as well.

Delivery is available through their website and new customers will receive 20% off their first order.

