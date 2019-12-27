CBC Criticized After Erasing Donald Trump Cameo In ‘Home Alone 2’

Howard Chai | December 27, 2019
News
Donald Trump Home Alone 2 CBC

The Canadian Broadcasting Company was ridiculed this week after viewers noticed that a cameo by Donald Trump was erased from a broadcast of Home Alone 2.

The film was released in 1992 and features a brief cameo by Donald Trump, decades before he would go on to become President of the United States.

In the film, officially titled Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, protagonist Kevin McCallister finds himself alone in New York City after boarding the wrong flight. Like he did in the first movie, Kevin makes the best of his situation, exploring the Big Apple, during which he stops by the Plaza Hotel, where he walks by a guest, played by Trump, who gives him directions.

It’s a nothingburger role, insignificant and uncontroversial, which is largely why many found it ridiculous that the CBC erased it.

The CBC has since commented on the situation, confirming that they did in fact cut Trump’s cameo, but said that they did so back in 2014, along with other scenes, to fit the movie into the time-slot.

Unfortunately for them, you can’t put the toothpaste back into the tube, and the Internet did its thing, beginning with Trump himself, who took the opportunity to throw a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Regardless of whether or not you believe CBC‘s explanation, and what you think of Trump, this entire controversy is a reminder that the CBC is a state-run crown corporation.

Also, Home Alone is the greatest Christmas movie of all time.

For all things British Columbia, stay tuned to 604 Now.

Log in or create an account to save content