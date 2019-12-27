CBC Criticized After Erasing Donald Trump Cameo In ‘Home Alone 2’

The Canadian Broadcasting Company was ridiculed this week after viewers noticed that a cameo by Donald Trump was erased from a broadcast of Home Alone 2.

The film was released in 1992 and features a brief cameo by Donald Trump, decades before he would go on to become President of the United States.

In the film, officially titled Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, protagonist Kevin McCallister finds himself alone in New York City after boarding the wrong flight. Like he did in the first movie, Kevin makes the best of his situation, exploring the Big Apple, during which he stops by the Plaza Hotel, where he walks by a guest, played by Trump, who gives him directions.

It’s a nothingburger role, insignificant and uncontroversial, which is largely why many found it ridiculous that the CBC erased it.

The CBC has since commented on the situation, confirming that they did in fact cut Trump’s cameo, but said that they did so back in 2014, along with other scenes, to fit the movie into the time-slot.

Unfortunately for them, you can’t put the toothpaste back into the tube, and the Internet did its thing, beginning with Trump himself, who took the opportunity to throw a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The best part of Trump being edited out of Home Alone 2 movie is the chance to remind everyone that the only reason he was in it is because he forced producers who shot movies at his hotels to feature him in a cameo. Most had the good sense to cut him from the final edit. pic.twitter.com/StTCwfOdFk — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 27, 2019

Restore Trump! Make Home Alone 2 great again. — 222 Minutes (@222Minutes) December 26, 2019

Nothing, and I mean nothing, matters more right now than getting to the bottom of whether a Canadian broadcaster cut the Trump scene out of Home Alone 2 because of commercial break necessity or political point-making. We must debate this. — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 27, 2019

Little known fact. Before he was in, and then eventually cut from Home Alone 2 , Donald Trump was with that 80’s band… “A Flock of Seagulls”#ThrowbackThursday #HomeAlone2 pic.twitter.com/u1pTQTUuaX — Bob Marsdale (@BobMarsdale) December 27, 2019

The Wikipedia page for "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" was momentarily altered earlier this week to note the impeachment of President Trump, who made a cameo in the 1992 film. Can't. Stop. Laughing. pic.twitter.com/L8OHxEBr6E — Stacie (@h8Wankmaggot45) December 22, 2019

Regardless of whether or not you believe CBC‘s explanation, and what you think of Trump, this entire controversy is a reminder that the CBC is a state-run crown corporation.

Also, Home Alone is the greatest Christmas movie of all time.

