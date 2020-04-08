Canadians Are Returning Home, But There Are No Health Officials At The Border

Canadians are returning home, but there are currently no health officials assisting at the Canada-U.S. border.

The union that represents border officers has been asking the government for assistance for weeks, but to no avail.

RELATED: Everyone Boarding BC Ferries Will Now Be Screened For COVID-19 Symptoms

“Zero. Zero presence,” said the union president Jean-Pierre Fortin to Global News.

When Canada officially closed its borders last month, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) stationed health officials at the airports.

But land crossings have not received the same sort of assistance. This is putting border officers at risk, said Fortin.

“We’re still prepared to do the work and keep Canadians safe, but a little help from Health Canada would be really appreciated,” he added.

And while non-commercial travel dropped by 96% at land crossings, there are still thousands entering each week. In the first week of April this year, Canada saw 46,360 people come in through the border.

From March 30th to April 5th, land crossings have outnumbered air travel by four to one.

Canada currently has 18,465 cases of COVID-19, while B.C. has 1,266 cases.

For more B.C. news, head to our News section.