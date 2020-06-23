Canada Named One Of The Safest Places To Live During COVID-19

Although COVID-19 cases continue to rise world-wide, Canada is one of the safest places to live amid the pandemic.

Deep Knowledge Group published a study recently that ranked the “economic, social, and health stability,” of various countries during this time.

RELATED: Half Of Chinese-Canadians Have Experienced Racism Related to COVID-19

Countries rank out of 1,000 on the list, with Canada getting 699 points and making 12th place.

Israel is at the top of the list with 751 points, followed by Germany at 749 and Switzerland with 742 points.

The study looked at 20 countries and considered various types of data to find the safest countries. That includes looking at quarantine efficiency, government handling, hospital availability and overall mortality rates, among many others factors.

Canada currently has 102,000 cases of COVID-19, while B.C. has had 2,822 cases. The province is planning to enter Phase 3 of its quarantine plan, as cases begin to slow.

For more Vancouver stories, head to our News section.