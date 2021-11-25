The Iconic Canada Games Pool in New Westminster Will Permanently Close

The last lap has been swam and the Canada Games Pool era is over.

First opened in 1973, when New Westminster and Burnaby held the Canada Summer Games. It has been an iconic piece of history for 48 years.

Recently, the pool was temporarily closed due to flooding in the mechanical room caused by heavy rainfall. Unfortunately, while working on the flood, the city also found a leak in the main pool. This ultimately led to the decision to close the pool for good.

They City of New Westminster took to social media to alert the public on Wednesday November 24.

“The decision to not proceed with repairs to Canada Games Pool was due to the significant costs, extensive work required, associated risks, and an estimated timeline of approximately 8 months to complete,” the post describes.

The pool was originally slated to be decommissioned in August 2023. This would correspond with the brand new “təməsew̓txʷ Aquatic and Community Centre” scheduled to open in late 2023.

Plans to fill the public service gap, in the meantime, are being discussed. This includes extending the season of the community outdoor pools, relocating Canada Games Pool fitness equipment to Centennial Community Centre, and using private and community facilities for other activities.

Response to the Announcement

“The City of New Westminster acknowledges the significant loss and impact on the community and our organization,” the City added in their statement.

Many people took to social media to express their feelings over the loss of the beloved pool.

