Burnaby is Getting a New European Inspired Shopping Plaza

The empty lot in Burnaby’s Big Bend neighbourhood will soon be home to the a brand-new development called Fountana Plaza.

The project is set to transform the currently empty lot at 5820 Marine Dr. (formerly Marine Pub) into a vibrant new community space.

The upcoming project three-story shopping complex will house various businesses, making it an exciting addition to the South Burnaby community.

It will include space for 8 retailers, 7 restaurants, and 18 office spaces.

Its location on Marine Drive will make it easy to access the street-level restaurants, offering a diverse range of food choices in a clean and spacious environment.

The plaza’s design draws inspiration from European architecture, featuring Roman stone pillars and charming exteriors. It will also have an underground parking lot, providing convenience for customers and businesses alike.

At the center of the plaza, there will be a beautiful courtyard surrounded by terraced gardens, creating a pleasant outdoor space for gatherings and relaxation.

On the lower level, you’ll find eight retail spaces with views of the terraced garden, while the top floor will house 18 office spaces.

Fountana Plaza will also incorporate environmentally friendly features, including Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in the 2 levels of underground parking.

The second floor will host seven restaurant spaces, with romantic architectural elements and modern amenities. Additionally, there are plans for a high-end restaurant that aims to attract a diverse clientele.

The development is estimated to be completed in 2025.