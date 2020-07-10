A Burnaby Gym Just Confirmed A COVID-19 Case At Their Location

GoodLife Fitness recently confirmed that a person who visited their Burnaby location tested positive for COVID-19.

The person visited the gym between June 22-July 3rd, sometime between 7:30-10:30 am on those days.

Fraser Health said that person has not been to the club since, but GoodLife Fitness said it has implemented further measures to decrease the risk of transmission.

The Burnaby Northgate location is still open and the company said it will follow directions from Fraser Health.

When the pandemic began, many gyms issued closure orders, but it was not mandatory for them to close by provincial health order.

When many gyms did re-open, in mid-May, WorkSafeBC created COVID-19 protocols to ensure physical distance and sanitization.

