Steve Nash Fitness World Is Rebranding Its Gyms

Steve Nash Fitness World is rebranding and will open again next month under the name, Fitness World.

“Canadian-owned and operated, Fitness World will be committed to cultivating an exceptional experience, anchored by access to comfortable and safe spaces,” states a press release.

The new gym will still honour existing service agreements with members. That includes pre-paid memberships and personal training services.

Those who had their memberships frozen due to COVID-19, will still be able to extend the freeze for the month of July.

The fitness centre aims to open select locations across the province by the first week of next month.

Customers will have full access to workout floors, group fitness and small group training sessions. However, there will be strict health and safety rules in place, according to B.C.’s Restart Plan.

Meanwhile, GoodLife Fitness is set to reopen this week, with similar safety measures in place.

