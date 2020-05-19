B.C. Gyms Are Officially Allowed To Open: Here’s What To Expect

It looks like you’ll be able to get your workout in soon, as B.C. gyms can now reopen.

This order is part of the B.C. government’s phase two of quarantine restrictions, where some businesses can reopen, as long as safety measures are in place.

Fraser Health has now included indoor gyms in that mandate, but there are certain rules that must be followed.

Ultimately, things will likely vary from gym to gym, but here are the official guidelines you can expect once entering facilities:

There must be at least one staff member on the floor. That person will help maintain physical distancing and ensure disinfection of equipment is happening between each use.

Limited occupancy will be mandatory.

Staff must have signs at all entrances to tell patrons they must not enter if they show COVID-19 symptoms.

Staff must screen patrons for any signs of symptoms.

There will be markers, like tape or cones, to show patrons where to stand.

Staff must self-monitor for symptoms.

Gym-users should use contactless payment whenever possible.

There must be hand sanitizer or hand washing stations in place.

Gyms must verify they’re using disinfectants that are effective against COVID-19.

Staff will provide patrons with disinfectant wipes or disinfectant in a spray bottle to use for equipment and surfaces.

There will be at least two metres between each machine to ensure distancing.

Any group classes must have distancing rules in place.

Patrons may be encouraged to arrive at fitness centres in workout clothes to avoid locker room use. Locker rooms will be open, but with a limited capacity.

Gyms will close customer self-serve drink stations and water fountains. Therefore, people must bring their own filled water bottles.

To enforce limited occupancy, you may have to pre-book your workout in slots of 60 – 90 minutes per session. In addition, if gyms are unable to create two metres between machine, you may see plexiglass barriers installed in between them.

All things considered, will you be heading back to the gym soon or waiting it out? Let us know in the comments below!

