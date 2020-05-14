As gyms and fitness studios remain closed to stop the spread of COVID-19, it’s more important now than ever to focus on our physical and mental health during this period of self-isolation.

Exercise is just as beneficial for the body as it is for the mind and one Canadian company is helping people stay fit from home, while social distancing.

Corq specializes in high-end yoga and fitness mats made out of cork that are also environmentally friendly.

Typically when people consider eco-friendly products, they have a misconception that it may not stack up against other, less environmentally conscious-brands. But Corq Yoga is all about high performance mats that are equally as durable as they are good for the planet.

Whether you’re looking to perfect your poses indoors or outdoors—one thing is for sure: these mats will stand the test of time.

Benefits of using Corq Yoga mats

Eco-Friendly

They’re completely sustainable and made out of natural tree rubber from Vietnam and renewable cork from Portugal.

Cork grows on trees as bark and can be harvested off the same tree multiple times over their 200-year life.

Meant For Sweat

Cork is the perfect material for a sweat session and it actually gains grip as you break a sweat thanks to the honeycomb structure.

Easy To Clean

They’re antimicrobial—which means there’s less chemicals and less cleaning involved.

They also don’t hold onto odours unlike traditional rubber mats, therefore they’re incredibly easy to maintain.

Sleek Design

You’ll want to leave this mat out on display. They have a simple, beautiful aesthetic that puts the emphasis on your fitness or yoga routine.

Even when restrictions start to ease up in the coming months—as many have learned during this time, being equipped with the proper fitness tools at home is essential to our health and well-being. In addition, the mats will be great to use in hot yoga studios once they reopen.

View Corq’s products online including their 4mm Everyday mat, and consider supporting a local business while also taking advantage of free shipping across the country.

This is branded content. To learn more about Corq Yoga, visit their website or follow them on Instagram for yoga inspo.